Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4902-3.55668 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BF/B shares. Barclays raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

BF/B stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

