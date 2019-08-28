Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.65

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 6393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.