Brokerages Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Target Price at $91.00

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 78.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $489,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lindsay by 10.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $3,857,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LNN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,092. The firm has a market cap of $928.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

