Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) PT at €57.24

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.24 ($66.55).

Several analysts have commented on KGX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

KGX stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €41.93 ($48.76). The company had a trading volume of 122,657 shares. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.70.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

