Brokerages Set HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Target Price at $42.98

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.86 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Swann started coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. HMS has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $1,965,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,422.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,221 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,327. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HMS during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HMS by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in HMS during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.