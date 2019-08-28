Brokerages Set Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Target Price at $69.60

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ GHDX traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 445,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,425. Genomic Health has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.68.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,033 shares of company stock valued at $29,008,299. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 108,337 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

