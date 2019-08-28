Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $21.00

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $14,162,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 4,090,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,646. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

