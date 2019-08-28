Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Trade Desk also reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Raymond James cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.67.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.54. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,145. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.43.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $88,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,472 shares of company stock worth $135,933,493. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,720,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

