Brian B. Hansen Sells 6,969 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 6,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TNDM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,536. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,595 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 922,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,593,000 after acquiring an additional 190,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.