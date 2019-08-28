Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $312.11

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $312.11 and traded as high as $305.20. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $299.40, with a volume of 179,980 shares trading hands.

BRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.58).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.09. The company has a market cap of $906.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

