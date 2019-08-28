BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives $53.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,277,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $511,984,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 458,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

