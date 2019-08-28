Boyd Group Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$102.59 and a 52 week high of C$182.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$180.00 target price on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.00.

In related news, Director Sally Ann Savoia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$165.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,500. Also, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 750 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.60, for a total value of C$130,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,713,916.60.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

