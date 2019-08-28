BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $37,334.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007572 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.