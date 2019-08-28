BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.01-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.51 million.BOX also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.36. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,538,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

