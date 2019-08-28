BOLT One Day Trading Volume Hits $808,855.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. BOLT has a market cap of $2.05 million and $808,855.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. In the last week, BOLT has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00247610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.01294177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00093090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

