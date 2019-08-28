B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 1,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

