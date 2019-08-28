Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,845,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 8,589,400 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after acquiring an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after acquiring an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after buying an additional 204,909 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

