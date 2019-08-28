Blockport (BPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,535.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $759,487.00 and $161,535.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 142.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

