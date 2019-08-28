Blakecoin (BLC) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $36,232.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,252.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.01830286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.03006928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00709505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00756779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00487171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,216,741 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

