bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $279.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00009579 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,519,230 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

