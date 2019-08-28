BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $128.89 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and approximately $43.38 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00247799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.46 or 0.01292394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

