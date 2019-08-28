BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 170.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1,119% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. BitBall has a total market cap of $607,399.00 and $359.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 170.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

