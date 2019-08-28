Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

TSE BDT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.25. 18,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.34. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDT. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

