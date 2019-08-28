BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioScrip by 205.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

