Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of Biogen worth $249,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.80. 55,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

