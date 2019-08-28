BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.82, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 62.81%.

BFRA stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

