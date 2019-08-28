biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Trading 7.4% Higher

biOasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29, 6,296 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 25,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

biOasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

