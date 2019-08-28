Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in August

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIO stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $345.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

