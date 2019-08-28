BidaskClub Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Logitech International stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 105.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $3,709,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

