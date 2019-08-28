Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Set at $71.00 by Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) received a $71.00 price target from investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

BBY traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. 3,351,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,142 shares of company stock worth $101,477,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $3,553,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Best Buy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

