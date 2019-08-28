Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) received a $75.00 price objective from Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. 2,567,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 206,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $14,859,969.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $124,861,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock valued at $101,477,662. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

