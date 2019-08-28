BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of BB&T worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after buying an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BB&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BB&T by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BB&T by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

BBT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 104,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

