Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.03

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.03 and traded as high as $67.20. Bayer shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 2,002,763 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.43 ($94.69).

Get Bayer alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.03.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.