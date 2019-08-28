Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.20 Average PT from Analysts

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

