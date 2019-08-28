Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stake Trimmed by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,379 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 67.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 506,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 44,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,682. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

