Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Bapcor stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$6.74 ($4.78). 591,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. Bapcor has a 1-year low of A$5.32 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of A$7.85 ($5.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

