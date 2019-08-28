Banyan Network Reaches Market Cap of $223,615.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $223,615.00 and $22.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019975 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEx, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.