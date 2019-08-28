Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.
BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.73.
Shares of BNS traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,855. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.36 and a 52 week high of C$78.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.32.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
