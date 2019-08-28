Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.73.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,855. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.36 and a 52 week high of C$78.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.32.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5700008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.