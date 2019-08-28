Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.682 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE BNS traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
