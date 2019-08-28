Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,083,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 77,982,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 973,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BAC opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

