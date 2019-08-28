Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,465.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

