B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 484,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. 58,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,153. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $557.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

