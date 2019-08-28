AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 502,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth $169,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.