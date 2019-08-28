Azart Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Azart coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a total market capitalization of $2,549.00 and $333.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azart has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006090 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

