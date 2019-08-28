Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.09, 443,818 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,621,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.