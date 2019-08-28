Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,455,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 5,090,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AXTA stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,365. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,691,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $123,812,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,080,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,313,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,733,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

