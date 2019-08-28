Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ATXI remained flat at $$6.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.41.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,038 shares in the company, valued at $330,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

