Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Avanti Communications Group PLC (LON:AVN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $0.50. Avanti Communications Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 3,164,625 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Avanti Communications Group (LON:AVN)

Avanti Communications Group PLC, a satellite operator, provides Ka-band satellite data communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers manage broadband packages for consumers and businesses; flexible managed services on multiple platforms; PURE product that supports satellite based data communications application on vendor's Ka-band hub; and systems integration and solutions to government.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.