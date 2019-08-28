Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) versus Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Critical Review

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avalon Globocare and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avalon Globocare does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 121.19 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Capgemini $15.59 billion 1.29 $862.13 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capgemini beats Avalon Globocare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

