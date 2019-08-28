Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.25. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 30,734 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

